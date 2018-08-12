Inaugural session of NA to elect Speaker, Deputy Speaker to be held on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP):Inaugural session of 15th National Assembly will begin on Monday in the Parliament House at 10am to elect Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq will take oath from the newly elected members of the Assembly.

After the oath of MNAs, the elections of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly will be held through secret balloting. The NA speaker will be elected first after which he will conduct the election of the deputy speaker.

PTI has nominated Asad Qaiser for the post of speaker National Assembly, while the joint opposition, comprising 11 political parties, has fielded Syed Khursheed Shah for the post and Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s son Asadur Rehman for the post of deputy speaker.

After the notification on reserved seats by the ECP, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) tally reached 158 members in the National Assembly after it secured 28 reserved seats for women and five for non-Muslims. PML-N total strengthen has reached 82, the PPP 53, the MMA 15, the MQM-P seven, the PML-Q five, the BAP five and the BNP four.

The National Assembly has 342 seats. Of these, 272 are filled by direct elections. While the reserved 10 seats for minorities and 60 seats for women are filled by proportional representation among parties.

Out of 60 reserved seats for women, the PTI has bagged 28, the Pakistan Muslim League-N 16, the Pakistan Peoples Party nine, the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal two and one each by the Grand Democratic Alliance, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, the Pakistan Muslim League-Q, Balochistan Awami Party and Balochistan National Party.

Out of 10 reserved seats for minorities, the PTI has secured five, followed by the PML-N and the PPP with two each, while, the MMA has secured one seat.

The notifications have also been issued for 66 women and eight minority members in Punjab, 29 women and nine minority members in Sindh, 22 women and three minority members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 11 women and three minority members in Balochistan. The PTI claims to have garnered support of 182 members of the National Assembly.