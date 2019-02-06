Inaugural meeting of reconstituted 9th NFC meeting held

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):The National Finance Commission (NFC) Wednesday decided to formulate six working groups in various sectors which would be coordinated headed by all provinces and the federal government.

“It has been decided in the meeting that all provinces would be given lead in the working groups whereas the federation would also lead one working group,” Minister for Finance said while talking to APP after the meeting.

The inaugural meeting of the reconstituted 9th NFC was held here presided over by Finance Minister Asad Umar.