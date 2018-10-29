Inaugural ceremony of new GBLA building to be held soon: CM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-Ur-Rehman says inaugural ceremony of new building of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly (GBLA) building will be held soon after Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

He said that the new state of the art Assembly building has been completed that will provide all facilities to the members and media men as well, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the bill for regularization of contractual service of Doctors would be tabled in upcoming session of GB Assembly for approval.