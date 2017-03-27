In next polls people will vote for PML-N on basis of performance

KARACHI, March 27 (APP): In the next general elections in the country, the people would vote for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said Chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and a leader of the PML-N, Siddiq ul Farooq.

Talking to media after the 310th meeting of the ETPB here on Monday,

Farooq said that quite a lot of properties of the Board have been

encroached upon in Sindh and that steps would be taken to recover

these and the assistance of the Rangers would also be sought for the

purpose.

He pointed out that for the recovery of these properties, letter was written to the government of Sindh but there was no satisfactory reply.

Farooq said that the federal government undertook effective measures for the maintenance of law and order in Sindh. Therefore, in the next general elections, the people in the province would vote for the PML-N on the basis of its performance.

He also informed that in Sindh, ETPB owns about 2,000 acres of land. Some cases pertaining to property are before the courts.

Farooq said that for the recovery of the properties that have been encroached upon, he would also request the Sindh Chief Minister,

Syed Murad Ali Shah, to help the ETPB.

To a question, he said that the next general elections in the country would be held as per schedule and the people would vote for the party that has put the country on the path of progress and development.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif framed the policies that are in the interest of the country and effective steps were undertaken for overcoming the energy crisis.