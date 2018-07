ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians candidate Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-7 Shikarpur-I by securing 50,311 votes.

According to unofficial result announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Agha Taimour Khan of Grand Democratic Alliance stood second by securing 30,782 votes and Shah Waliullah Shah of Muttihida Majlis-e-Amal grabbed third position by getting 10,094 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 45.41%.