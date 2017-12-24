Imran’s sit-ins, rallies major issue of country: Ahsan

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP):Lahore-13

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal

has said that sit-ins and protest rallies of Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan are major issue of

the country.

Addressing a seminar on “Challenges to democracy in

Pakistan and their solution in the Constitution” on

the death anniversary of renowned Muslim League leader

Khawaja Muhammad Rafique Shaheed held at Alhamra Hall

here on Sunday, he said that the nation needed unity

instead of anarchy as the country was at crossroads

where either it could take off or crash.

He said that it was unfortunate that not a singe

elected prime minister could complete its tenure in

the political history of the country.

He said that democracy was the only future of

Pakistan, and whosoever thinks other way around is

the enemy of the country.

He said that all thieves were sitting under the

umbrella of Imran Niazi.

He said that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had requested for

Metro Bus in Peshawar in 2014, but the plan was still

on papers after passage of three years.

“Mr Niazi, running a government is not a child’s

play,” he said sarcastically.

Ahsan said that Imran Niazi could not even become

the chairman of a union council.

He said that former prime minister converted

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project from

papers to a reality of 50 billion dollars.

“The PML-N government generated 10,000-megawatt

electricity during previous four years and ended

loadshedding of 19 hours,” he said.

The minister said that the PML-N government brought

Balochistan and Karachi back into the federation.

He alleged that Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr

Tahirul Qadri was calling all parties conference to

destabilise the system.

He said that Model Town tragedy was a conspiracy against

the elected government.

He urged all political stakeholder to join hands to

protect democracy in the country.

Provincial Minister Zaeem Qadri, MQM-Pakistan leader

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, senior PML-N leader Javaid Hashmi

and others also addressed the seminar.