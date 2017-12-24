Imran’s sit-ins, rallies major issue of country: Ahsan

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP):Lahore-13
Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal
has said that sit-ins and protest rallies of Pakistan
Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan are major issue of
the country.
Addressing a seminar on “Challenges to democracy in
Pakistan and their solution in the Constitution” on
the death anniversary of renowned Muslim League leader
Khawaja Muhammad Rafique Shaheed held at Alhamra Hall
here on Sunday, he said that the nation needed unity
instead of anarchy as the country was at crossroads
where either it could take off or crash.
He said that it was unfortunate that not a singe
elected prime minister could complete its tenure in
the political history of the country.
He said that democracy was the only future of
Pakistan, and whosoever thinks other way around is
the enemy of the country.
He said that all thieves were sitting under the
umbrella of Imran Niazi.
He said that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had requested for
Metro Bus in Peshawar in 2014, but the plan was still
on papers after passage of three years.
“Mr Niazi, running a government is not a child’s
play,” he said sarcastically.
Ahsan said that Imran Niazi could not even become
the chairman of a union council.
He said that former prime minister converted
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project from
papers to a reality of 50 billion dollars.
“The PML-N government generated 10,000-megawatt
electricity during previous four years and ended
loadshedding of 19 hours,” he said.
The minister said that the PML-N government brought
Balochistan and Karachi back into the federation.
He alleged that Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr
Tahirul Qadri was calling all parties conference to
destabilise the system.
He said that Model Town tragedy was a conspiracy against
the elected government.
He urged all political stakeholder to join hands to
protect democracy in the country.
Provincial Minister Zaeem Qadri, MQM-Pakistan leader
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, senior PML-N leader Javaid Hashmi
and others also addressed the seminar.
