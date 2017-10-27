Imran’s rhetoric of lies, hypocrisy to promote divisions in Pakistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb responding to Imran’s address at Upper Dir said Imran’s rhetoric of lies and hypocrisy was designed to promote divisions in Pakistan.

In a statement issued here Friday, she said Imran himself was the biggest thief, robber and a swindler and that was why he was trying to malign entire Pakistan.

She said Imran owed answers to the nation regarding his money laundering; the theft committed by the KPK government; the wealth accumulated through gambling; setting up of Niazi services with money won in gambling and how the palace at Bani Gala was constructed.

She asked Imran whether he had taken answers to the questions that he was asking others from the KPK government and Jahangir Tareen? Marriyum advised him to unlock the Ehtsab Commission in KPK.

The MOS asked Imran as to why he was so fearful of Maryam Nawaz and impulsively uttered her name repeatedly?

The minister said Imran could no more befool the people with the same speech punctuated with lies and falsehood that he had been delivering during the last four years.

She said Imran had no idea of what he had been blurting out and he badly needed to change his rhetoric.