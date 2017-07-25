Imran’s politics to end as he failed to give money trail: Talal

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): Leader of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz

Talal Chaudhry Tuesday said the politics of Imran Khan would finish

as he failed to provide the money trail for his properties.

Speaking outside the Supreme Court, he said Imran Khan did not

give details of Bani Gala residence and flats owned by him.

“We asked for a money trail and Imran Khan only gave a mini

trail,” he added.

Talal said the last resting place for politics of Imran Khan

was Bani Gala.

He said opposition politicians reached Supreme Court every

morning in the hope of grabbing power through backdoor.

These political orphans were rejected by the people of

Pakistan, he added.

He recalled that Imran Khan left the Pakistan cricket team and

joined Kerry Packer who was the richest man in the world.

Imran Khan took 25,000 pounds from Kerry Packer to play cricket

for him, he added.

He said next month both cases in Supreme Court would be

decided.

The weather was changing in Islamabad and people would see

that Nawaz Sharif would be acquitted and politics of Imran Khan

would reach an end, he added.

Talal said Nawaz Sharif gave accounts of his three generations

and presented himself for accountability without seeking any

privileges and exemptions.

While, he said Imran Khan did not keep properties and bank

accounts in his name.

Imran Khan committed fraud in every project launched by him

including the hospital and Namal college, he added.

Imran Khan threatened civil disobedience, attacked national

institutions, he said adding Imran was a declared proclaimed

offender from an anti terrorism court and now was also running away

from the Supreme Court.