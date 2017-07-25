Imran’s politics to end as he failed to give money trail: Talal

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): Leader of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz
Talal Chaudhry Tuesday said the politics of Imran Khan would finish
as he failed to provide the money trail for his properties.
Speaking outside the Supreme Court, he said Imran Khan did not
give details of Bani Gala residence and flats owned by him.
“We asked for a money trail and Imran Khan only gave a mini
trail,” he added.
Talal said the last resting place for politics of Imran Khan
was Bani Gala.
He said opposition politicians reached Supreme Court every
morning in the hope of grabbing power through backdoor.
These political orphans were rejected by the people of
Pakistan, he added.
He recalled that Imran Khan left the Pakistan cricket team and
joined Kerry Packer who was the richest man in the world.
Imran Khan took 25,000 pounds from Kerry Packer to play cricket
for him, he added.
He said next month both cases in Supreme Court would be
decided.
The weather was changing in Islamabad and people would see
that Nawaz Sharif would be acquitted and politics of Imran Khan
would reach an end, he added.
Talal said Nawaz Sharif gave accounts of his three generations
and presented himself for accountability without seeking any
privileges and exemptions.
While, he said Imran Khan did not keep properties and bank
accounts in his name.
Imran Khan committed fraud in every project launched by him
including the hospital and Namal college, he added.
Imran Khan threatened civil disobedience, attacked national
institutions, he said adding Imran was a declared proclaimed
offender from an anti terrorism court and now was also running away
from the Supreme Court.
