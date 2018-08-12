Imran’s policies to be based on Jinnah’s ideology: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has said all the policies of Imran Khan would be based on the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the best interest of Pakistan.

Imran Khan after becoming the prime minister would fulfill all the promises and pledges he had made to the nation during the election campaign, he said talking to a private news channel.

Being the prime minister, he said, Imran Khan would not tolerate corruption of even a single penny. Not a single incident of corruption was reported against the last PTI government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was a great achievement for the party, he added.

He said PTI leader Jahangir Tareen had declared all his assets and his case was totally different from that of Nawaz Sharif.

Fawad Chaudhry said Imran Khan was holding consultations to amend the accountability laws. The opposition parties would be taken on-board on all the national issues, he added.

He said China was the all weather friend. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be completed, however, changes could be made in its projects with the consensus of two countries, he added.