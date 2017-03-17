Imran’s dream of prime minister would never come true:Amir Muqam

GUJRANWALA, March 17 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister and PML-N leader Engineer Amir Muqam on Friday said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the first leader in the history of the country who worked for bringing people of FATA into mainstream.

Addressing the Pakhtun community here, he said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was not the leader of a single community but of all communities, including Kashmiris, Balochis, Sindhis, Punjabis and Pakhtuns.

Amir Muqam said PTI chief Imran Khan had always been dreaming of becoming a prime minister of Pakistan but his dream would never come true through negative politics.

He had apprised Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of problems facing the Pakhtun community and the CM had promised that all issues of Pakhtuns would be resolved on priority, Amir Muqam added.

He said terrorists had no religion, caste and creed, adding that the operation against suspected terrorists was continuing without any discrimination.

He said Pakhtuns were playing a crucial role in the development of Punjab. Instead of playing politics on the Pakhtuns problems, efforts should be made to resolve them, he added.