Imran’s Bani Gala residence illegal, constructed without permission: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration

and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Tuesday said the Bani Gala residence of PTI chief Imran Khan was illegal and constructed without permission and map.

Imran Khan had written a letter to the Supreme Court regarding the

illegal encroachment in Bani Gala, but later his own house was found illegal, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the apex court had now imposed ban on any kind of

construction, electricity and gas connections in the area.