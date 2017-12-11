Imran would not have locked Ehtsab Commission, if he was fighting against corruption: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb in a statement issued here Monday said that Imran Khan would not have locked the Ehtsab Commission, if he was fighting against corruption and the reason why he was crying foul was that he was trying to cover up the malfeasance committed by himself and the ministers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government.

She said that Imran had himself admitted indulging in gambling to raise funds for the party and how would he answer the questions of the courts, whereas he had not even been able to answer the allegations of Gula Lai? Marriyum said that Imran must have felt ashamed of appearing in the anti-terrorist court on the charges of attacking the parliament and causing head injuries to a police officer.

The minister said that whoever within his party demanded answers to the indiscretions committed by Imran Khan was either abused or shut out by him. Marriyum asked Imran what had happened to his claims of producing electricity for the entire country? She said Imran was still standing on the container while nearly 1,000 schools in KPK had been closed due to low enrollment adding that he had spoken so many lies during the last four years that he had become immune to shame.

The minister said that instead of acting as a town crier for the Model Town Tragedy, Imran should answer as to why he attacked the parliament and assaulted the police? She said that the entire nation was waiting for punishment to the man who attacked the parliament and the law enforcers.