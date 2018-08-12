Imran wants to pursue agenda of Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhary

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP):Spokesman of Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhary Sunday said that Chairman of PTI Imran Khan was pursuing the agenda of Pakistan and committed to take the country on road of progress and development.

Talking to media persons, he said that opposition and the government were two wheels in the Parliament and PTI would take along the all the opposition parties to make the parliament more effective to address the issues of the masses.

“We want cooperation of the opposition parties. We have invited Shahbaz Sharif, Syed Khursheed Shah, Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the oath taking ceremony,” he said.

He said that PPPP leadership had been requested to vote for PTI Speaker candidate. “We are hopeful for their cooperation in this regard,” he added.

The spokesman said that joint efforts of all political parties are required to tackle the challenges of security and economy.

He said PTI chairman in his first speech had assured the opposition parties to address their concerns about general elections. “We will extend all possible assistance and ready to investigate the elections.” he added.

Candidate for the slot of the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that meeting was held with Ayaz Sadiq, Akhar Mangal and Syed Khursheed Shah to seek their cooperation.

He said PTI wanted to run the Parliament in a smooth way.

The country was presently facing security and economic challenges. “We want to focus on education, security economy and health,” he added.