ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Minister for Privatization Daniyal
Aziz Monday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Imran Khan
wanted to dictate all institutions and did not consider himself answerable to anyone.
Imran Khan himself was proclaimed offender while his party
leaders were also corrupt, he said talking to a private news
channel.
Daniyal Aziz said judiciary was independent and Election
Commission and National Accountability Bureau were also working
freely in the country.
He said all those who were named in Panama Papers, should be
held accountable like former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
The minister said that anti-Pakistan elements do not want to
see progress, prosperity and continuity of the democratic system
adding they were hatching conspiracy against the country.
He said a false propaganda was being made against the
government.
Imran wants to dictate institutions : Daniyal
