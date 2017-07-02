Imran waiting for an invisible power: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development

and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf

(PTI) chief Imran Khan was waiting for an invisible power for his victory as he could not defeat Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) through votes.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N had defeated PTI in all elections including general elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, local bodies, cantonment and bye elections so its leadership was trying to come into power by any mean.

The minister said Imran Khan was suffering from Nawaz Sharif phobia.

He said Imran Khan had made his followers extremists in

politics by polluting them that all the other politicians were

corrupt except him.

Ahsan Iqbal said PML-N leadership had put the country on

the path of development and people were well aware of it.

He said if Imran was really against corruption then

Khyber Pakhtunkhawa should have been made example for others and the office of accountability commission in KP should not have been closed.

The PML-N government had considerably reduced electricity

loadshedding in the country and it would completely end in

next year.