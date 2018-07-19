Imran vows to overcome corruption after coming into power

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP):Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Thursday vowed to overcome corruption after coming into power through sweeping elections 2018.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that accountability should be held without discrimination otherwise the menace of corruption could not be eliminated from the country. It was the best opportunity to get rid of the old political parties which had already taken several tenures, he said.

Expressing optimism, he said that PTI would clinch majority votes from Punjab. He added that PTI was fully prepared for contesting upcoming general elections.

He said that if the PTI comes into power then no coalition would be made with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). The alliance could be made with independent candidates or parties, he added.

He, however said that PTI would be ready for playing role while sitting on Opposition benches.

The other political parties were making hue and cry for seeing the rising popularity of the PTI among masses, he said.

Imran Khan said that PTI had already made a plan for everything. He pledged to reduce the tax rate and ensure massive collection which would be spent on the country’s development.

The PTI chief alleged that PPP and PML-N leaders had destroyed the institutions just to protect themselves from the corruption charges.

He stressed the need for strengthening the system to achieve progress from all the institutions.

To a question Imran Khan said that there would be a great difference between the upcoming and previous elections. The political parties are well aware that PTI would win the next elections with thumping majority, he added.