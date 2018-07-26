Imran vows to improve governance, fight corruption, improve taxation and strive for a welfare state

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan Thursday vowed to improve governance, fight corruption, improve taxation and hold across the board accountability to make the country a welfare state, when he forms the next government.

“Pakistan is not a country for the elite, but for all the downtrodden, who need to be uplifted,” Imran Khan pledged in his first interaction with the nation, as results from the constituencies continue to pour in, making PTI the single largest party to bag maximum votes in the general election.

In a televised address, broadcast live by all news channels from his residence, the head of the PTI Imran Khan also expressed his desire for having good relations with all neighbouring countries and mutually beneficial ties with the United States of America and China. Imran Khan who faced a lot of flak from the Indian media said he desired resolution of all outstanding issues with India, including the core issue of Kashmir through dialogue and improved bilateral trade.

Imran described the country’s battered economy as a major challenge and pledged to undertake major reforms for the farmers, generate employment opportunities, and encourage investment particularly from the overseas Pakistanis.

“We will cut down on the cost of doing business, invite overseas Pakistanis to invest and take strict measures to check corruption.”

He vowed to restructure the Federal Bureau of Revenue to improve tax culture and the working of the National Accountability Bureau. “Our guiding principle would be to hold everyone accountable and equal before the law, with a strong check on me and my ministers.”

Imran also pledged skill enhancement for country’s burgeoning youth, human development and incentives for small and medium enterprises.

Imran Khan who has been in politics for the past 22 years said he had a long journey and expressed his gratitude to the people of Pakistan for reposing their strong trust in him.

“It is my desire to make Pakistan into a country, which was the dream of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah,” he said.

He was appreciative of the overwhelming response of the people of Pakistan in a historic election, and said it was a reflection of evolution of democracy in the country.

Imran, who lost one of his close associates Ikram Ullah Gandapur in a suicide attack during his election campaign in D.I.Khan, paid rich tribute to him and said the country also lost great political leaders like Haroon Bilour and Siraj Raisani during their campaigns.

“I salute the people of Balochistan, for standing strong, and for coming out of their homes to vote.”

He said his party had received at least ten threats of suicide attacks, but carried on with their political activities.

Spelling out his future plans, if he formed the next government, Imran Khan said the State of Madina was his ideal and would like to emulate it to run Pakistan on the principles of a welfare State.

“Half of our population lives around the line of poverty … 45% of kids face stunted growth, 25 million kids are out of school, scores of women die during pregnancy and have no clean drinking water.”

“All our policies are aimed at human development; the uplift of the down trodden and poor segments; the laborers and farmers,” Khan said and added “No country can progress where an island of rich lies in a sea of poor.”

Imran appealed the nation to stand united and said he wished to move on despite the fact that his opponents made personal attacks on him.

“Now it’s all behind us. Our cause is much higher than my person and I do not have any political enmity with anyone,” he said.

On allegations of rigging in general election, Imran Khan said he would be pleased to address the concerns of political parties and would be ready to allow recounting of votes and investigate the matter.

He mentioned that Election Commission of Pakistan was formed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party and there was no role of PTI in it.

He recalled that in 2013 election, PTI had called for opening up of four constituencies out of 400 complaints received to ECP, however the previous government did not agree.

Imran Khan pledged to practice austerity in contrast to the luxurious lifestyle of previous leaders and their lavish foreign trips.

He said his government would decide about converting the palatial Prime Minister House and all governor houses into buildings of public-use and said unnecessary protocols would also be shunned that incur heavy costs on public expenditure.

He said tax culture would be encouraged and the tax money would be spent on the well-being of people.

On foreign policy, Imran Khan said Pakistan required sustainable peace and vowed to make a policy to maintain friendly relations with all neighbouring states including China, India, and Afghanistan and other countries namely the United States and Saudi Arabia.

He said with China, his government would explore investment under umbrella of CPEC and would learn from their expertise on poverty alleviation and corruption control.

He said friendly relations between Pakistan and India were in the interest of the entire region and stressed that leadership of two countries needed to resolve their issues through dialogue.

“If you [India] move one step forward, we will respond with two. I am saying with full conviction that friendly ties between us is in the benefit of region,” he said.

He mentioned the blatant human rights violations in Kashmir and emphasized that dialogue between Pakistan and India was the best way to resolve the lingering issue instead of pursuing blame game.

The PTI leader pointed that before election, the Indian media portrayed him “like a villain of Bollywood films” and ignored the fact that he had a bigger fan following in India due to cricket.

On Afghanistan, Imran said he realized the pain of Afghan people who bore the brunt of wars for decades and added that his government would support all out efforts for peace in its neighbouring country.

Imran said with the United States, he would focus on a mutually beneficial and balanced relationship, adding that he would like his country to play the role of mediator in resolving the Middle East conflict.