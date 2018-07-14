Imran vows to continue election campaign till July 23

SWABI, July 14 (APP)::Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan Saturday said he would not confine himself to Banigala despite attempts of certain elements to affect elections by creating unrest in the country.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said electioneering of PTI would be continued till July 23.

He alleged that bomb blasts were part of a foreign conspiracy, adding some internal elements were also colluding with miscreants.

I have been asked to cancel public meeting but who will benefit from the postponement of my election campaign, he questioned.

Imran termed corruption a canker and said its rampage had weakened the country.

He said the country would be in a quagmire of problems if the menace of corruption was not eliminated, maintaining that corruption had adversely affected the position and stature of Pakistan among comity of nations.

He said our rulers had transferred public money out of the country that should have been utilized by them on public welfare schemes, claiming that he did not have a single penny outside Pakistan.

Wrong policies of political parties that ruled the country for the last ten years had increased our debt from Rs. 6000 billion to Rs. 27000 billion that nurtured corruption, incompetency and nepotism.

He said whenever a government left power it give empty exchequer and Maulana Fazlur Rehman as its legacy.

He said unprecedented inflation had been witnessed during the last years that made life of a common man miserable.

The PTI chief alleged that Shahbaz Sharif who misguided elder Sharif to return had benefited from his arrest. Imran said Shahbaz Sharif would also go to jail for his involvement in 54 corruption cases.

He also alleged Asif Ali Zardari for money laundering of Rs 35 billion and said Zardai should inform public the sources from which such a huge amount of money was amassed.

He also criticized MMA for ignoring Islam and their failures to achieve anything tangible in KP.

Later, addressing a public gathering at Mardan, the PTI chief held previous governments responsible for outbreak of corruption and said their policies had paved the way for the menace to flourish and increased inflation by an unbelievable speed.

He criticized ANP for corrupt practices and said those who took bribes for transferring officers could not strengthen institutions, adding history was testimony to the fact ANP was unable to deliver anything important in their tenure.

He also alleged Asif Ali Zardari and Shahbaz Sharif for misusing government machinery to target innocents. Imran urged voters to stay united and eliminate corruption by supporting PTI on July 25.