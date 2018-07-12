‘Imran to make important announcements about South Punjab on 20th’

MULTAN, July 12 (APP)::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said Imran Khan

would make important announcements regarding South Punjab on July 20 in the city.

He claimed that politics of South Punjab would change

after its public gathering and the masses would welcome

their leader warmly.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed these views while

presiding over a meeting regarding arrangements of

gathering.

He said the masses of South Punjab would supports the

PTI in the general election.

He claimed that Imran Khan was the only hope for the

masses.

On this occasion, various committees were formed regarding

public gathering which would finalise arrangements.