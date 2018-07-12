‘Imran to make important announcements about South Punjab on 20th’

MULTAN, July 12 (APP)::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said Imran Khan
would make important announcements regarding South Punjab on July 20 in the city.
He claimed that politics of South Punjab would change
after its public gathering and the masses would welcome
their leader warmly.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed these views while
presiding over a meeting regarding arrangements of
gathering.
He said the masses of South Punjab would supports the
PTI in the general election.
He claimed that Imran Khan was the only hope for the
masses.
On this occasion, various committees were formed regarding
public gathering which would finalise arrangements.