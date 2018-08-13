Imran to decide about federal cabinet: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Fawad Chaudhry Monday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan would decide about the federal cabinet.

Talking to media persons here at the Parliament House, he said that Imran Khan would take oath as prime minister on August 18, followed by cabinet members.

He said most of the members-elect of the National Assembly had taken oath today. The members of opposition parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party, had shown responsibility during the assembly session, he added.

He said Asad Qaisar was the nominee of PTI and its allied parties for the slot of National Assembly Speaker and talks were being held with the opposition for his unopposed election.

The nominee for the office of Deputy Speaker had not yet been decided, he added.

To a question, Fawad said Imran Khan would himself respond to the questions asked by the members in the parliament.

To another question, he said the name for the Punjab chief minister was not yet finalized, however, consultations in that regard were underway.

He rejected the impression that Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid had some issues. Sheikh Rashid was a senior politician and an ally of the PTI, he added.