MULTAN, July 7 (APP)::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan

will address a public meeting at Fort Qasim Bagh Stadium on July 20.

A special PTI meeting to finalise arrangements was held with

Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the chair.

He said that exemplary arrangements were being made for the public meeting and PTI District President Ijaz Hussain Jangua was supervising

the activities in this regard.