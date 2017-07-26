Imran telling lie regarding offer of Rs 10 bln: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran

Khan was telling a lie regarding an offer of Rs 10 billion.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan should

disclose the name of that person who offered him the amount.

The minister said the PTI chief had concealed his offshore

company but he was pointing out others for the same.

He said the Bani Gala residence of Imran Khan was illegal

and constructed without permission and map.

Imran Khan had written a letter to the Supreme Court

regarding illegal encroachment in Bani Gala, but later his own

house was found illegally built.

Replying to a question, he said the Joint Investigation Team

(JIT) worked independently and the government did not influence it.

Tariq Fazal said objections over the JIT were raised at

the relevant forum.