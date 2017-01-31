Imran suffering from incurable disease of telling lies, starts losing memory: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on
Tuesday as the Panama Papers case was drwaing near to conclusion
PTI chief Imran Khan, who was suffering from incurable disease of
telling lies, had started losing his memory.
Talking to the media persons here, she said Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif had never challenged the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction
on the Panama Papers. Had he done so his counsel would not have
appeared before the apex court to present arguments, she added.
The minister asked Imran Khan not to level the baseless
allegation against the prime minister of seeking immunity as
the latter was contesting the case in the court.
In fact Imran himeslf and Jehangir Tareen, she said, were
seeking immunity from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)
and the PTI chief should accept that reality.
On the other hand, the prime minister despite having the
privilege of immunity was contesting the case in the court and
furnishing documents pertaining to his three generations there.
The prime minister wanted that the truth should surface
cleaing doubts in the minds of the voters, if any, before general
election 2018, she added.
Marriyum said it was the responsibility of PML-N leadership to
respond to the lies being told by Imran Khan and present a true
picture before the nation.
Imran Khan, she said, should not make fun of himself by
levelling baseless allegations. He had a different opinion about
the offshore company set up by him. Similarly, he adopted an
indifferent attitude towards the accountability commission in
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and locked its doors because it had exposed
the corruption done by his party’s minister, she added.
The minister said Imran Khan had failed to fulfill the
promises he and his party had made with the KP people before the
general election 2013. While the prime minister had started his
healthcare programme from a KP district, which was now being
expanded to the entire country, she added.
She said Nawaz Sharif had promised to bring reforms in health
and education sectors, overcome the load-shedding problem and eliminate
terrorism, and all the promises were being fulfilled.
She said Nawaz Sharif was defending himself in the court against
the allegations levelled by Imran Khan and providing all relevant
documents.
She invited Imran to sit with the prime minister and discuss the
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and important national issues.
The minister urged Imran to inculcate the spirit of love for the
people and do not show enmity with Pakistan by asking other countries
to stop issuing visas to Pakistanis.