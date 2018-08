ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday signed

the roll call register amid slogans of “Aye Aye PTI”.

When the name of PTI chairman called for signing the roll call

register, all the member of PTI stood from their seats, accorded

standing ovation to their leader, besides thumping the desks.

The worker of PTI, present in galleries also chanted party party slogans.

After signing the roll call register, Imran Khan shook hand with

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.