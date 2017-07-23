Imran should submit bank statements of county in SC: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, July 23 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister

Dr Musadik Malik on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf

(PTI) Chief Imran Khan should submit bank statements of his county

cricket earnings in the Supreme Court.

Whatever Imran Khan spoke in his press conferences regarding

county cricket, he should prove it in the court as well, he said talking in a private news channel.

He said PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry asserted that Imran

Khan did not have money trail of county cricket.

Musadik Malik said the report of JIT was apparently biased,

unauthentic and inconclusive.

He said the JIT had not conducted interview from Qatri prince

and there were many gaps and flaws in its investigation process.