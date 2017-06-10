Imran shielding corrupt elements in PTI: Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD, June 10 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
(PML-N) Senator Mushahidullah Khan Saturday alleged that since
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was himself
involved in corruption so he was shielding corrupt elements
in his party.
Imran Khan and his party leaders Jahangir Tareen and
Aleem Khan owned offshore companies, which should also
be investigated and tried in the court of law, he said
talking to a private news channel.
He alleged being corrupt, it did not behove Imran Khan
to level baseless allegations of corruption against others. The
PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had made the provincial
accountability institution dysfunctional for last two years, he
added.
Mushahidullah Khan said though the name of Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was not mentioned in the Panama Papers,
he presented himself for accountability.
He said the PTI leaders were using un-parliamentary language
against political opponents but the prime minister had never
responded them in the same coin.
Replying to a question, he said it was the responsibility
of the joint investigation team (JIT) to carry out investigation,
but they had no mandate to hurl threats.
