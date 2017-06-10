Imran shielding corrupt elements in PTI: Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD, June 10 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

(PML-N) Senator Mushahidullah Khan Saturday alleged that since

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was himself

involved in corruption so he was shielding corrupt elements

in his party.

Imran Khan and his party leaders Jahangir Tareen and

Aleem Khan owned offshore companies, which should also

be investigated and tried in the court of law, he said

talking to a private news channel.

He alleged being corrupt, it did not behove Imran Khan

to level baseless allegations of corruption against others. The

PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had made the provincial

accountability institution dysfunctional for last two years, he

added.

Mushahidullah Khan said though the name of Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was not mentioned in the Panama Papers,

he presented himself for accountability.

He said the PTI leaders were using un-parliamentary language

against political opponents but the prime minister had never

responded them in the same coin.

Replying to a question, he said it was the responsibility

of the joint investigation team (JIT) to carry out investigation,

but they had no mandate to hurl threats.