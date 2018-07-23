Imran, Shehbaz, Bilawal contesting for more than two NA seats

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are contesting the general election from more than two National Assembly constituencies.

The PTI chief is in the field from five constituencies, including NA-35 (Bannu), NA-53 (Islamabad), NA-95 (Mianwali), NA-131 (Lahore) and NA-243 (Karachi), while the PML-N president is running for four constituencies, including NA-132 (Lahore), NA-192 (Dera Gazi Khan), NA-3 (Swat) and NA-249 (Karachi).

Similarly, the PPP chairman will contest from three constituencies – NA-5 (Malakand), NA-200 (Larkana) and NA-246 (Karachi).

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is in the run for two National Assembly seats of NA-56 and NA-63 from Rawalpindi and four provincial assembly seats of PP-10, PP-12, PP-19 and PP-20, while Awami Muslim League head Sheikh Rashid Ahmed is also contesting from two constituencies of Rawalpindi – NA-60 and NA-62.

Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is contesting from NA-53 (Islamabad) and NA-57 Rawalpindi constituencies.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari will contest election from one constituency – NA-213 (Shaheed Benazirabad).