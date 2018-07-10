Imran seeks vote for change

KARACHI, Jul 10 (APP):Chairman, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan Tuesday alleged that the provincial government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) did nothing for the welfare of people during last ten years.

The provincial PPP government instead of addressing the issues of poverty, health and education, encouraged a culture of corruption, this he said while addressing a public rally here on late Monday night, as a part of his election campaign.

The PTI chief said that people had voted to PPP for solving their problems but it utilized their energy only to make money through corruption and buy properties in Dubai and other countries.

He said there is chance for people to change their fate by casting vote in favour of PTI on July 25.

He assured that his party will take the measures to resolve the issues of people in Sindh.

He also appealed the people to stand up against corrupt leaders.

PTI leader Sukkur, Mubeen Khan Jatoi, Deedar Jatoi and other also addressed the rally.