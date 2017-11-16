Imran scared of uprising in PTI, wants early elections: Ahsan

LAHORE, Nov 16 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior and Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was conspiring for early polls as he was scared of uprising in his party.

Talking to the media after the 24th Annual Convocation of University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, he said the PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s members had revolted against their leadership so he (Imran) knew, he would not be able to get success in the general election 2018.

“The PTI will lose Senate election 2018 and later on, it will be difficult for it to win few seats in the general election,” he added.

He said process of polling scheme and formation of new constituencies after new census would take four to five

months and the Election Commission was unable to hold election before May 2018.

“In such situation, giving time more than 90 days to any caretaker government will not be a political decision,” he

added.

The minister said the nation was vibrant and it would never elect any inexperienced person, adding that the masses

had elected the PML-N in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan even after a negative campaign against the PML-N.

He said every Pakistani was feeling that the country was progressing so the people would throw out those elements

who were creating obstacles in the way of progress.

Ahsan said Imran Khan had not even experience of running a union council, then how he could be able to run a country.

He said the nation was united on the Constitution and democracy, adding that only one formula would be succeeded

in the election 2018 and that was performance.

“Some forces will try to launch negative propaganda against the PML-N, but despite that the PML-N will win the

next election,” he hoped.

To a question about the killings of 15 citizens in Balochistan, he said an investigation of the incident was underway and commenting on it before the investigation report would be inappropriate.

“It is true that across border, terrorism has been increased in Balochistan so we are adopting measures for

better security there,” he said.

He said monitoring at Afghanistan border was being improved and the government was vigilant.

“Our neighbouring country India is spreading anarchy in Balochistan and other parts of the country to deter from

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” he said.

He said the government would eliminate such incidents in Balochistan and it would adopt measures like it took

against terrorists.

To another question about Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, he said both were running their business in abroad and

former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif involved them in the judicial process on the ethical grounds.

“The judicial process has become a joke in the world”, he added.

To a question about the verdict of the Supreme Court against Nawaz Sharif, he said the party had implemented

the decision in letter and spirit without wasting a moment but reservations on it was the right of the party.

“Like the PPP has reservations on Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case and courts do not quote it as a reference like some

other cases including Maulvi Tamizuddin case and Nusrat Bhutto case”, he added.

Answering a question about sit-in by Tehrik Labaik Ya Rasool Ullah, he said it was follow up of sit-ins started

by Imran and Qadri, whereas Khatm e Nabuwwat (finality of prophethood) was root of every Muslim’s faith.

To a question, he said working for Vision 2010, Vision 2025, CPEC and education was his achievement.

“Stamp of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will be observed at every mega or mini development project for the last

30 years,” he claimed.

Earlier, addressing the convocation, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said student politics of the UET showed him the way of success.

He advised the students to follow ‘five Ds’ in their lives for success including dreams seeing, decisions making,

discipline, delivery of results and divine help.

He said the present government had taken several revolutionary steps and made policies to empower the youth

and gave away laptops to the students.

“The government has launched Prime Minister Internship Programme for 20,000 engineers with the cooperation of Pakistan

Engineering Council,” he said.

He said a ground had been prepared for Pakistan to be among those countries which would introduce 5G technology

as soon as it was launched in the world.

He said international media was recognising efforts of the present government against terrorism and now the country

was considered among the highest growth rated countries.

Provincial Minister for Punjab Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani also addressed the students and gave away

Ph D degrees to the passing out students.

Later, the federal minister gave away medals to the position holders of all campuses of the university.

The UET Vice Chancellor presented the Honourary Ph D degree to the federal minister. Whereas souvenirs were given to the

guests from the UET.