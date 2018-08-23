Imran-Pompeo phone conversation: Pakistan takes exception to “factually incorrect” US State Dept statement

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP):Taking exception to the “factually incorrect” statement issued by US State Department on the phone call between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Pakistan on Thursday said it should be immediately corrected.

“….There was no mention at all in the conversation about terrorists operating in Pakistan. This should be immediately corrected,” said Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal in a statement posted on his official twitter account.