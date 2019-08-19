Imran only leader who attached importance to tree plantation: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that the objective of “Plant for Pakistan campaign” was to make every nook and cranny of the country green.

In a tweet, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who took practical steps to overcome the challenges related to environment and gave importance to plantation of trees.

She urged the general public to become part of this campaign and plant saplings as this was also Sunnat-e-Nabvi.