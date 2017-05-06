Imran Niazi could not beat Nawaz policies

BISHAM, May 6 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Ameer Muqam Saturday said that people have reposed confidence on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, adding Imran Niazi could not beat his positive policies.

Addressing a public gathering here, Ameer Muqam said that there was no space for Imran Niazi and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would also reject him in the general elections 2018.

He said that PTI had failed to deliver and to follow its own policy of

change due to which the founder leaders are dissociating from it. He said that government could not be operated on the basis of blame-game as it required practical work.

Ameer Muqam said that those who were joining PML-N would be considered an asset and they would be treated in a dignified manner. He said that he would not forget the people of Shangla who had reposed trust upon him and would resolve their problems.

District Shangla General Secretary PTI Shah Wali Khan, Fazal Khan, Zahir Rokhan, Tajbar Khan, Said Amin, Imdad Ullah and Zafar Ali and others joined PML-N on this occasion.