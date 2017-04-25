Imran must focus on KP rather than negative politics: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani on Monday said that Imran Khan should focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rather than negative politics.

In a statement, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will continue its development programmes while Imran will remain entangle in the politics of agitation.

Imran has lost but yet not willing to change his attitude. The people who have negative mindset and use abusive language in public

gatherings not to teach morality lessons to the nation.