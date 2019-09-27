Imran meets Guterres; reminds UN, world of responsibility on Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 28 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday met Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and underscored the responsibility of the world body and international community to take urgent steps to save lives and help resolve the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

During the meeting held here on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, the prime minister commended the secretary general for his clear articulation of the UN position on the Kashmir dispute.

He briefed the UN chief on the 54-day long siege of over eight million Kashmiris amidst communications blackout. Such a draconian lockdown had no parallel in recent history, and the need for its immediate lifting could not be stressed enough, he added.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s rejection of Indian illegal and unilateral actions of August 5 as those were in clear violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Noting that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights had comprehensively documented the previous gross human right violations by India in the held Kashmir, the prime minister underlined that India’s recent actions represented a new chapter of intensified human rights abuses.

He highlighted the risks to regional peace and security that arose from India’s illegal and irresponsible actions.

The UN secretary general reiterated his deep concern over the human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He reaffirmed that he would remain engaged on the issue and conveyed that his offer to help facilitate a peaceful solution continued to stand.