Imran, Li Keqiang exchange views on deepening bilateral trade, economic partnership

BEIJING, Oct 8 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday exchanged views on deepening bilateral trade and economic partnership, and explored ways of increasing Pakistan’s exports to China.

During the meeting, both the leaders agreed that the implementation of the 2nd phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (FTA) would lead to more trade, economic and investment opportunities between the two countries.

Other areas of potential collaboration discussed in the meeting included railways, steel, oil and gas, industry and science & technology, a PM Office press release said.