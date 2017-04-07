Imran Khan’s lies reach pathological status: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, April 7 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb has taken

strong exception to remarks of Imran Khan while speaking at a

business summit under the auspices of leaders in Islamabad forum

that the country had become bankrupt.

In a statement issued here on Friday, she said that his

statement reflected his own mental bankruptcy.

Showing agreement with his contention that he was not cut out

for Pakistani politics, she said that due to his inefficiency,

negative politics and because of his pathological lies he surely

would have to flee to the UK which would be better for him as well as

Pakistan.

She said that Imran’s politics revolved around blatant lies

and fomenting chaos and anarchy in the country, which would

ultimately prove to be his nemesis but he refused to learn.

Marriyum said that Imran had been incessantly lying in the

Urdu language and now he had taken to English to promote the

falsehood which would bury his politics.

She said that Imran was better advised to discard politics on

Panama issue and focus more on serving the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She also urged him to forget about accountability at the

national level and instead unlock the Ehtasab Commission and

strengthen it.

The minister observed that politics was about serving the

masses and not minting money like him.