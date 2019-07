ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is one of the most effective communicators and has given new direction to Pakistan with his recent visit to United States.

There is no comparison of Prime Minister Imran Khan with other corrupt politicians as Imran Khan was making serious efforts for improving the national economy, he said while talking to a private news channel.