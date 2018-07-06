Imran Khan welcomes accountability court verdict against Nawaz Sharif, terms it beginning of new Pakistan

SWAT July 06 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan Friday welcomed the verdict of Accountability Court, sentencing former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif to 10 years imprisonment in Avenfield corruption reference.

Addressing a mammoth public gathering at Kabal in Swat district on Friday, Imran Khan requested all the countrymen to offer thanks giving prayers as gratification over the verdict.

“The judicial system of Pakistan has today penalized a powerful personality and it is a very welcome decision,” Imran said.

He said in our country, powerful were out of the jurisdiction of institutions and only the poor were made accountable for their wrong doings. The poor were detained and put behind the bars, but influential and filthy rich used to roam scot free, Imran added.

The verdict in Avenfiled reference has proved that now no one would be spared from accountability, and the corrupt elements would have to face detention and imprisonment, besides recovery of the looted money, he said.

This is the beginning of a new Pakistan wherein thieves and corrupts will be barred from entering parliament, Imran remarked while expressing his jubilation over the verdict.

He claimed Sharif brothers have polluted Pakistan’s politics by introducing horse trading in the 90’s by keeping members of National Assembly (MNAs) at the rest houses in Changa Manga.

The PTI chief believed corruption had badly damaged Pakistan during the last three to four decades and country’s development indicator became low, even lower than India and Bangladesh.

The corrupt politicians concentrated only on personal gains of amassing maximum wealth, while country and people become poorer and poorer, he said. Today every Pakistani is indebted to international loans and this was because of the wrong practices of corrupt rulers, he went on to say, he added.

Imran Khan said he raised the issue of Nawaz Sharif property in London, but no one gave any consideration.

He said he raised the issue in the parliament for referring it to the Election Commission, but to no avail. However, Supreme Court initiated proceedings into the Panama scandal over the PTI’s threats that it would lock down the country, if no action was taken.

Imran Khan said cases were also filed against him for raising voice against Panama scandal, which included 32 first information reports (FIRs), two petitions in Supreme Court and six in Election Commission. He said he faced all the cases and finally the Supreme Court declared him an honest (Sadiq and Amin) person.

while Nawaz Sharif had been mentioned by Supreme Court in its decision as a dishonest person.