Imran Khan warns of ‘direct military confrontation’ between ‘nuclear-armed’ India, Pakistan over Kashmir

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the international community to deal with the grave crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir sparked off by New Delhi’s “illegal” annexation of the disputed state, warning of a possible military confrontation between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan amid escalating tensions in the region.

“If the world does nothing to stop the Indian assault on Kashmir and its people, there will be consequences for the whole world as two nuclear-armed states get ever closer to a direct military confrontation,” he wrote in an opinion piece in the The New York Times.

Titled “The world can’t ignore Kashmir. We are all in danger,” was published on Friday, coinciding with Pakistan government’s call to observe Kashmir Hour across the country to show solidarity with Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir, whose rights were stripped by the Indian government earlier this month.