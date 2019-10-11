Imran Khan to persistently plead for Kashmiris’ rights: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had pledged that he would persistently plead for the rights of oppressed Kashmirisas an advocate, ambassador and spokesman of Kashmir issue.

Speaking to media at an event of forming of chains with human hands to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir, she said Pakistan would raise voice for the Kashmiris at every forum

of the world.

She said the Prime Minister will continue to fight for the cause of Kashmiris with determination like a rock. Today people from all walks of life including women, children, elderly and youth formed a chain to express solidarity with Kashmiris, she added.