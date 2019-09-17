Imran Khan to highlight Kashmiris’ sentiments at UNGA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on

Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will forcefully highlight sentiments of Kashmiris during his address to the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

In a statement he said, “The Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address in the UNGA will be historical one and Imran Khan has become a strong advocate of Kashmir in the history of Pakistan.”

The Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has always adopted a clear stance on Kashmir issue.