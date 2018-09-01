Imran Khan to fulfil all promises: Dr Arif Alvi

LAHORE, Sep 01 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for presidential election Dr Arif Alvi

said here on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would

fulfil all promises made with the people.

Talking to the media, he said that many departments

in the country needed proper attention.

He said, “If I will be elected as president I will

be the president of the whole country not of any specific

province”.

It is pertinent to mention here that a breakfast was

hosted in the honour of Dr Arif Alvi by the nominated Punjab

Governor Chadhury Muhammad Sarwar at a local hotel.

PTI leader Imran Ismail and others were present on

the occasion.