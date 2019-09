ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would be the voice of Pakistan, Kashmiris and the Parliament on the issue of Kashmir during his address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI) government had effectively taken up the Kashmir issue across the world.