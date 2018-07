ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan on Friday strongly condemned bomb blast on the convoy of former Federal Minister Akram Khan Durrani in Bannu.

In a statement, Imran Khan said that there seems to be a conspiracy to sabotage the July 25 elections but the people of Pakistan will not allow any design intended to target historic elections to succeed.

He expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the blast and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.