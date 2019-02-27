Imran Khan stressing on peace, dialogue to resolve issues between Pakistan, India: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the nation talked about peace and dialogue and stressed that issues between Pakistan and India should be resolved peacefully.

Speaking at the concluding session of the two-day international conference on Media and Conflict here, he said the Prime Minister had provided leadership to the nation and said peace should be given a chance as it was easy to start a war but it was difficult to end it.

Fawad said Narendra Modi had indulged in war mongering and jingoism while Prime Minister Imran Khan showed that he was a statesman.

He said in the last few days, tension had gripped the region and India had tried to build a certain narrative, however, Pakistani society showed its better side and maturity, adding the government, political and religious parties and people in Pakistan rejected war hysteria and war mongering.