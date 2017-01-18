Imran Khan should serve people of KPK: Asif Kirmani

LAHORE, Jan 18 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani has said PTI chief Imran Khan should focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and serve the masses.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday after inaugurating the National College of Arts (NCA) Undergraduate Degree Show, he said about one and a half years were left in the next general elections so Imran Khan and his party should deliver to the masses in the KPK.

To a question, he said Panama Papers case was sub judice and the prime minister’s lawyer was appearing in the court and giving all answers with evidences.

He said those telling a lie to the nation their proofs were nothing more than a peace of paper and added that they should show mercy to the masses as people had elected them for bringing about an improvement but, unfortunately, they had committed treachery with votes of the masses.

“One thing is clear that Panama papers did not have a name of the prime minister and the matter is just like a storm in a tea cup”, he added.

Asif Kirmani said: “The court has to decide what is true and false, not Imran Khan”.

To another query, Asif Kirmani said certain elements had a problem that’s why people gave votes to the PML N and the reason was that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was a symbol of progress, development and welfare, adding that the credit of motorway, growth of stock market, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other projects went to the PML N leadership.

He said the PPP had given sacrifices and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari needed to work hard and he should indulge in politics of development.

Earlier, Asif Karmani said the NCA was an old institution and its students were serving the country in various fields of life. He congratulated the students for doing great work and said the PML N leadership wanted growth of all art related disciplines.