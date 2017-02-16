Imran Khan should probe attack on judicial van in Peshawar: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry on Thursday said Imran Khan should probe incident of
attack on judges van in Peshawar since Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf
was in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).
Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court, he
said PTI, rather probing attack on judicial vehicle, was
blaming federal government through its social media team.
The minister of state condemned the suicide attack
on judges van in Peshawar.
Tariq said Imran Khan had indicated of compiling new
documents as evidence against PML-N, while Sharif family
had presented original documents in the court, rather than
new ones.
Imran Khan had also indicated that real proofs are
abroad, Tariq Fazal said and urged him to bring
theses in the court.
He said that PTI deliberately involved the Maryam
Nawaz in the Panama paper case, though she has no link
with it.
PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry while talking to media
said it seemed that the case has political connotations.
He said that the people behind the Panama case were
those who had been defeated several times by PML-N.
He said that PTI was trying to influence the general
elections 2018 through Panama paper case.
He said the PTI, earlier threatened to hold protest
if a commission was not formed to investigate the Panama
papers but when PML-N decided for commission then it
started opposing it.
The Prime Minster, he said has put the country on
steady path of development through China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC), mega energy and other projects.
PTI, Talal said cannot compete with development
projects of Nawaz Sharif in any way.
Imran Khan was a big actor than a player, he said
and added, PTI leader felt ashamed as he did not have
any evidence but outside the court he always tried to
speak on new twists.
The decision of Panama court will not be according
to wishes of PTI but it will be as per law, he added.
Imran Khan had always tried to pressurize the government
through sit-ins and protests but it will not succeeded again
in this regard, he said.