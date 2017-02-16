Imran Khan should probe attack on judicial van in Peshawar: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry on Thursday said Imran Khan should probe incident of

attack on judges van in Peshawar since Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf

was in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court, he

said PTI, rather probing attack on judicial vehicle, was

blaming federal government through its social media team.

The minister of state condemned the suicide attack

on judges van in Peshawar.

Tariq said Imran Khan had indicated of compiling new

documents as evidence against PML-N, while Sharif family

had presented original documents in the court, rather than

new ones.

Imran Khan had also indicated that real proofs are

abroad, Tariq Fazal said and urged him to bring

theses in the court.

He said that PTI deliberately involved the Maryam

Nawaz in the Panama paper case, though she has no link

with it.

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry while talking to media

said it seemed that the case has political connotations.

He said that the people behind the Panama case were

those who had been defeated several times by PML-N.

He said that PTI was trying to influence the general

elections 2018 through Panama paper case.

He said the PTI, earlier threatened to hold protest

if a commission was not formed to investigate the Panama

papers but when PML-N decided for commission then it

started opposing it.

The Prime Minster, he said has put the country on

steady path of development through China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC), mega energy and other projects.

PTI, Talal said cannot compete with development

projects of Nawaz Sharif in any way.

Imran Khan was a big actor than a player, he said

and added, PTI leader felt ashamed as he did not have

any evidence but outside the court he always tried to

speak on new twists.

The decision of Panama court will not be according

to wishes of PTI but it will be as per law, he added.

Imran Khan had always tried to pressurize the government

through sit-ins and protests but it will not succeeded again

in this regard, he said.