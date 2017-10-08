Imran Khan promoted politics of lies: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had promoted the politics of lies in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan had accused the Punjab government spending Rs 70 billion on metro bus project which was baseless.

He said Imran Khan’s party was ruling the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but it had failed to deliver as it had not taken any measures to provide relief to the people.

Shehbaz Sharif questioned as to why Imran Khan had not launched any metro project in KP like Punjab.

He said the KP government had not taken steps and measures for eradication of dengue fever from the province.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government made the country an atomic power and credit of which went to former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.