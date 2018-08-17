Imran Khan nominates Sardar Usman Buzdar for CM Punjab slot

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):Prime Minister-elect and Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Friday nominated Sardar Usman Buzdar for the slot of Chief Minister Punjab.

Imran Khan announced the nomination of Sardar Usman Buzdar in a video message posted on PTI’s official twitter account.

The prime minister-elect said the nomination of Usman Buzdar, who belonged to the most backward area of Punjab, reflected the party’s vision of ensuring the uplift of poor people as well as the backward areas.

He said Usman Buzdar hails from an area which had no basic facilities such as potable water, electricity and hospital.

Usman Buzdar was the only MPA (Member Provincial Assembly) who did not have electricity in his house, Imran Khan said, adding, Usman knew the conditions in which the poor people lived in backward areas.

The PM-elect believed that an honest chief minister would work hard for the betterment of people and the uplift of backward areas in line with the vision of PTI.

Sardar Usman Buzdar was elected MPA from PP-286 (Taunsa Sharif) on PTI ticket in general election 2018.