Imran Khan nominates Mehmud Khan as KP CM

PESHAWAR, Aug 08 (APP):PTI Chief Imran Khan Wednesday nominated Mehmud Khan from Swat district as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister, In-charge Media Cell Islamabad, Iftikhar Durrani told APP by phone.

Mehmud Khan, President PTI Malakand Division, was elected to the KP Assembly in the July 25 elections from PK-09 Swat-VIII.

In the 2013 election, he was elected as KP Assembly member as PTI candidate from PK-84 Swat-V. In June 2013, he was inducted into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet as minister for sports, culture, tourism and museums. Later, in July 2014 to October 2014, he served as minister for irrigation.

He was born on October 30, 1972 in Matta, Swat and holds Master of Science in Agriculture. He was elected Union Council Nazim of Kharerai, Matta Tehsil in 2005.